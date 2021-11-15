S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

LON SFOR traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 680 ($8.88). 1,189,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,426. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -151.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 783.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 680.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

