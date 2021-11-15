S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).
About S4 Capital
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
