OWNDATA Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $403,511.34 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.98 or 0.00436202 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.10 or 0.01142907 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000062 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

