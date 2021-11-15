SafeInsure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $319.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $171,977.22 and approximately $319.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001007 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,768,798 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SINSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.