TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TASK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.96. 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,587. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

