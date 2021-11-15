Financial Contrast: Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) versus Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veracyte and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 0 8 0 2.78 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veracyte currently has a consensus target price of $55.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Veracyte.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Veracyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veracyte and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $117.48 million 28.09 -$34.91 million ($1.13) -41.11 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -39.14% -3.88% -3.64% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Veracyte on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

