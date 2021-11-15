Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,882. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.01 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day moving average is $221.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,512 shares of company stock worth $76,254,835. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

