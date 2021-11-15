Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 498,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

