Insider Selling: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total transaction of C$71,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,649,682.72.

TSE:CHW traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.15. 681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,991. The company has a quick ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 40.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.48. Chesswood Group Limited has a one year low of C$7.18 and a one year high of C$14.50. The company has a market cap of C$234.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CHW has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

