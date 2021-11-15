USDX (USDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005290 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

