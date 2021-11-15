Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00224026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00086490 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

