Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $2.26 Average PT from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,175. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.