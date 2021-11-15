-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 24.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in electroCore by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOR remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,778. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

