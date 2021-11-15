-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover electroCore.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 24.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in electroCore by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ECOR remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,778. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.05.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
