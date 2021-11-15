Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,053. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

