CCUniverse Market Cap Reaches $12,801.86 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $12,801.86 and $135.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005272 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

