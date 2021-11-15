Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. 1,398,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,453. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 698,463 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 331,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $13,247,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

