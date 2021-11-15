Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. 3,432,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. Aflac has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

