Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.60

Shares of Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

