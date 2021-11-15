Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $231.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.00 and last traded at $230.10, with a volume of 440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.