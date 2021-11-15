Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.49

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 94779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

