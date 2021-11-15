Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) PT at $59.25

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

EAT traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $41.33. 967,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,897. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,658 shares of company stock worth $493,359. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

