Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Qualtrics International also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,053. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

