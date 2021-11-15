Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT at $133.00

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

CGEAF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.