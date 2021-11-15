Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $7.18

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00011221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $7.27 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00353657 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.