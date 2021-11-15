LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.59. 591,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,959. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,817,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,790,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,309,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

