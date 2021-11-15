Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRU shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MRU traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$65.64. 639,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,976. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.