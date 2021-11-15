Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 17.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 420,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,028. The stock has a market cap of $909.40 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.88. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

