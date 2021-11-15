AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.43 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $41.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.41 billion to $46.11 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $168.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $176.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,119,199. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

