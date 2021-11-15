PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $15,521.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,789.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $668.82 or 0.01048477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00272737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.87 or 0.00244356 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00027504 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.