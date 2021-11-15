renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops One Day Volume of $33,789.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $747,819.01 and approximately $33,789.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00070389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,942.37 or 1.00575095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.07 or 0.07108057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.