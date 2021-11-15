Crown Price Up 14% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $11,227.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,789.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $668.82 or 0.01048477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00272737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.87 or 0.00244356 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00027504 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,410,985 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

