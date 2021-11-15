Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Target Price at $12.83

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

