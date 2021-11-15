Analysts Expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYRA. Bank of America began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 159,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,100. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $31.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,646,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $8,245,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

