Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATER. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. 4,426,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

