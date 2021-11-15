Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. 545,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,563. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

