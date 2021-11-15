iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.71

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 2050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,497,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,257,000 after purchasing an additional 925,633 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 393,049 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,431,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

