Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $286.44

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $286.44 and last traded at $286.21, with a volume of 171478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,566 shares of company stock worth $1,220,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.