$142.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post sales of $142.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the highest is $148.40 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $534.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $715.36 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $794.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. 1,093,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,654. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

