Spence Asset Management Has $37.30 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 9.9% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $415.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

