Graft Trading 58.9% Higher This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Graft has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $254,434.49 and $30,252.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00419875 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.