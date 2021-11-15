-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.82. 845,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

