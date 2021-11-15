Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally Sells 1,283 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $39,465.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APR stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $30.34. 363,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $676,242,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at about $42,639,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $23,576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at about $12,384,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

