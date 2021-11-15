Reviewing ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) & Its Rivals

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 377 1262 1284 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 20.02%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -2.00 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.65 billion $1.03 billion 21.36

ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -1.41% 4.87% 1.49%

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience competitors beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.