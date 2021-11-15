Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.61 Million

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $589.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.30 million to $602.23 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.78. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $359.75.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.