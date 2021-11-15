Head to Head Analysis: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and CenterPoint Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $7.42 billion 2.28 -$773.00 million $1.52 17.73

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CenterPoint Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and CenterPoint Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A CenterPoint Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $26.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.23%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy 12.75% 15.38% 2.96%

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consist of the equity method investment in Enable. The Other Operations segment comprises office buildings and other real estate used for business operations and home

