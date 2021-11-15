PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAR Technology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 45.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

