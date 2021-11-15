Pluton Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Pluton has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $568,892.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00010530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00222416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00086543 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

