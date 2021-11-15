Katalyo One Day Volume Reaches $44,402.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $44,402.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00070522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,023.68 or 1.00217283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.86 or 0.07112578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

