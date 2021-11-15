The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Insider Stephen R. Mcclellan Sells 36,177 Shares

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.73. 216,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,960. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

