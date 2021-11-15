Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Sells 8,620 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $65.40. 32,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

