Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $13.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $364.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

